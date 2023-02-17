BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India in control in Delhi Test after bundling out Australia for 263

An eventful day of Test cricket came to an end on Friday between India and Australia in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Opting to bat, the visitors posted 263 on the board, with Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) making the bulk of runs. Pat Cummins chipped in as well, scoring a handy 33 after coming at No. 8. For India, Mohammed Shami returned figures of 4/60 while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 3/57 and 3/68 respectively.