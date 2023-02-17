BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India in control in Delhi Test after bundling out Australia for 263
Rohit remained not out on 13 at the day's end.|
(BCCI)
India reached 21/0 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test after knocking over Australia for 263 in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage, sharing 6 wickets between them while Usman Khawaja top-scored with 81.
An eventful day of Test cricket came to an end on Friday between India and Australia in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Opting to bat, the visitors posted 263 on the board, with Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) making the bulk of runs. Pat Cummins chipped in as well, scoring a handy 33 after coming at No. 8. For India, Mohammed Shami returned figures of 4/60 while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took 3/57 and 3/68 respectively.
Coming to bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul plied their trade cautiously during the last nine overs of play to ensure India don’t lose any wickets. While Rohit remained not out on 13, Rahul stayed in the middle on 4. Cummins, debutant Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Lyon bowled for Australia but did not get any success.
Interestingly, Rohit was given out by on-field umpire Michael Gough during the last over of the day. However, the Indian skipper had no hesitation to challenge the decision, doing so immediately with aggression. The replay showed he was right, and Gough had to change the decision.
