More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts to 'naughty' Ashwin twisting Shami’s ears in celebration of Lyon’s wicket

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts to 'naughty' Ashwin twisting Shami’s ears in celebration of Lyon’s wicket

71

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ashwin and Shami had a moment of amusement on Saturday.

|

(Getty)

Although certain players are widely regarded as well-behaved for their doings on the field, sometimes they too bring out their inner child. Such an incident took place on Saturday when R Ashwin, known as one of the most serious personalities in cricket, did something hilarious with Mohammed Shami.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, India bowled out Australia for 263 in the first innings of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.  Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb batted brilliantly, scoring 81 and 72 not out respectively while Pat Cummins’ hard-fought 33 was their next-best score. For India, Mohammed Shami did the most damage, claiming 4/60.

Two of Shami’s four wickets were the last two wickets of the visitors, which included dismissals of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. Shami cleaned up both of them but what happened on the field after his second-last wicket was cheered by many.

It was a full-length delivery shaped back in that got rid of Lyon during the 75th over. While Shami was pumped up by rattling his stumps, his teammates went to him to congratulate him. But Ashwin had other things in mind. He came a bit late, and from the back, twisted Shami’s both ears. Shami’s expression suggested he was in pain for a while but when he turned around to see it was Ashwin who did that, he smiled and everyone had a laugh on the matter.

Netizens too joined the party to discuss what Ashwin did, as this was not something anyone would witness from the talismanic offspinner, who usually looks serious on the field all the time.

Being naughty

What is that?

Shami uproots batter

Is that a celebration?

Hilarious

Turning Shrek!

Cleaned up Lyon

It hurts

Looks dangerous

Really impressive

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all