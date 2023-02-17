BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts to 'naughty' Ashwin twisting Shami’s ears in celebration of Lyon’s wicket
Ashwin and Shami had a moment of amusement on Saturday.|
(Getty)
Although certain players are widely regarded as well-behaved for their doings on the field, sometimes they too bring out their inner child. Such an incident took place on Saturday when R Ashwin, known as one of the most serious personalities in cricket, did something hilarious with Mohammed Shami.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, India bowled out Australia for 263 in the first innings of the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb batted brilliantly, scoring 81 and 72 not out respectively while Pat Cummins’ hard-fought 33 was their next-best score. For India, Mohammed Shami did the most damage, claiming 4/60.
Two of Shami’s four wickets were the last two wickets of the visitors, which included dismissals of Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. Shami cleaned up both of them but what happened on the field after his second-last wicket was cheered by many.
It was a full-length delivery shaped back in that got rid of Lyon during the 75th over. While Shami was pumped up by rattling his stumps, his teammates went to him to congratulate him. But Ashwin had other things in mind. He came a bit late, and from the back, twisted Shami’s both ears. Shami’s expression suggested he was in pain for a while but when he turned around to see it was Ashwin who did that, he smiled and everyone had a laugh on the matter.
Netizens too joined the party to discuss what Ashwin did, as this was not something anyone would witness from the talismanic offspinner, who usually looks serious on the field all the time.
Being naughty
Naughty #Ashwin pulling Shami ears...#INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CKpOkj4uP1— BishnuM (@BishnuM12851267) February 17, 2023
What is that?
What's going on here then🤣#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/auwMV3u1sL— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 17, 2023
Shami uproots batter
Ashwin after he has 3 wickets already but Australia is 8 down, and then Shami comes and uproots Nathan Lyon stumps, nullifying all his chances for a fifer #INDvAUS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MKdE8Rc90v— Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) February 17, 2023
Is that a celebration?
R Ashwin doing this to Mohammad shami after wickets celebration #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/K9aiQAAs9L— Gaurav Gambhir (@GauravGambhir16) February 17, 2023
Hilarious
Ashwin 🤝 Shami 😂#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S57bHnN2QY— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (KK 💙) (@Mujha_q_Nakala) February 17, 2023
Turning Shrek!
Ashwin trying to turn Shami into a Shrek.— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) February 17, 2023
Cleaned up Lyon
What a delivery by Shami bhai 🔥, cleaned up Nathan Lyon.— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@ParitoshK_2016) February 17, 2023
But... another fifer missed by Ash Anna 😔#Shami | #INDvsAUS | #BGT2023 | #Ashwin | #CricketTwitter | #TestCricket | @ashwinravi99 | #INDvAUS
It hurts
Inability to clean the tail always hurts in test cricket. Be it any opponent. Fast bowlers need to take charge here. #INDvAUS #Ashwin #Shami #siraj— Danish (@danishiqbal__) February 17, 2023
Looks dangerous
Shami has looked the most dangerous bowler after Ashwin.— Prantik (@Pran__07) February 17, 2023
Really impressive
In India, the likes of Jaddu, Ashwin, and Axar will always be in play but I am really impressed how Siraj and Shami bowled here.— Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 (@iRajeeshNair) February 17, 2023
The intensity in the first spell of our new ball bowlers was on point which helped in keeping the Aussie batters on backfoot.