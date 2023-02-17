IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament’s curtain raiser on March 31
GT won the title in IPL 2022.|
(IPL)
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will lock horns with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 3 in Ahmedabad in Match 1 of IPL 2023. The league will be at its traditional home-and-away format in India for the first time since 2019, and the final will also take place in Ahmedabad on May 28.
IPL 2023 will begin five days after the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 26. All ten franchises will be in action during the opening week of the competition. After the tournament opener, Punjab Kings will go up against Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 1). These fixtures will be followed by another doubleheader when Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 2).
There will be 70 matches in IPL 2023 from March 31 to May 21, taking place in 12 cities. In addition to the ten regular venues. The additional venues are Guwahati (Royals' second home), and Dharamsala (Kings' second home). The last time when all teams played across all the traditional venues in India was back in 2019.
Meanwhile, MI, RR, KKR, DC, and LSG are in Group A while CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB, and GT are in pooled into Group B.