IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament’s curtain raiser on March 31

IPL 2023 will begin five days after the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on March 26. All ten franchises will be in action during the opening week of the competition. After the tournament opener, Punjab Kings will go up against Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 1). These fixtures will be followed by another doubleheader when Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Mumbai Indians on Sunday (April 2).