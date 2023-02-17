NZ vs ENG, WATCH | Nighthawk Stuart Broad shown mercy by comical fielding in classic cricket blooper
Stuart Broad skied a ball into the gorgeous Bay Oval sky but was still reprieved by sloppy New Zealand|
Even at the most elite level of cricket, every now and then a player suffers a brain freeze to provide some of the most entertaining spectacles ever seen in cricket. New Zealand recreated a glimpse of their village cricket days as they let a simple catch fall safely between four fielders.
England soared high under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes yet again at the Bay Oval on the second day of the opening Test. After hauling their way to 325/9d on the opening day, the visitors resisted a fierce Kiwi comeback to end up with a 19-run first innings lead. Despite facing the new pink ball under lights in the day-night affair late on Friday, England stuck to their aggressive 'Bazball' approach and accumulated runs quickly en route to setting a target for the Black Caps. However, in the process, they lost Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, thus sending nighthawk Stuart Broad out to the crease in the 14th over, with the score reading 98/2.
While traditionally a night watchman is supposed to guard the wicket until the end of the play, to which there were just three minutes at the time, McCullum's philosophy advocates batters to show intent no matter what. Broad, facing debutant Kuggeleijn who had already scalped Crawley on the fourth ball of the over, danced down the track attempting a wild pull shot on his first delivery. However, the ball clattered into his body with no damage. Unrelenting, Scott chose the short ball again and Broad heaved at it one more, only to find a thick top edge to send the ball soaring high into the night sky. The catch seemed to be a foregone conclusion as four fielders converged, primarily the bowler and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.
However, as the ball descended, Scott screamed and urged at the keeper to go for the catch given he had the gloves on. Yet, Blundell suffered a very evident brain freeze, thereby halting in his tracks and letting the opportunity slip. The incident drew a hilarious reaction from the English dressing room as the players on the balcony could not help clapping and laughing. Blundell was simply left embarrassed and covered his face with his hand, thereby capping off what the commentators labelled an 'absolute classic' amidst much laughter and banter.
