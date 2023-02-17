NZ vs ENG, WATCH | Nighthawk Stuart Broad shown mercy by comical fielding in classic cricket blooper

While traditionally a night watchman is supposed to guard the wicket until the end of the play, to which there were just three minutes at the time, McCullum's philosophy advocates batters to show intent no matter what. Broad, facing debutant Kuggeleijn who had already scalped Crawley on the fourth ball of the over, danced down the track attempting a wild pull shot on his first delivery. However, the ball clattered into his body with no damage. Unrelenting, Scott chose the short ball again and Broad heaved at it one more, only to find a thick top edge to send the ball soaring high into the night sky. The catch seemed to be a foregone conclusion as four fielders converged, primarily the bowler and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.