Reports | Chetan Sharma steps down as India's chief selector

As per Cricbuzz's BCCI sources, the revelations led to diminishing trust in the chief selector from Hardik Pandya, the T20I captain, and Rohit Sharma, the ODI, and Test skipper. Sharma was first made chief selector in December 2020 and served on an incumbent basis even when the entire panel was dissolved following India's semi-final exit in the ICC World T20. When the new panel comprising Salil Ankola, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath was appointed in January, the legendary bowler was once again appointed as the chief selector. However, his resignation means the new chief selector is expected to be from amongst the four other panelists.