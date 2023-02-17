WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Ollie Robinson runs the Kiwis amuck with perfect inseamer for his fourth scalp

England continued to play from the front foot at the Bay Oval on Friday to earn themselves a clear advantage heading into the second innings of the opening Test. After scoring 325/9 at a rapid rate followed by a stunning declaration, the visitors used the new pink ball under lights to good effect late on day one. The Kiwis crumbled to 31/3 at the end of the play and continued to face the heat on day two, succumbing to 83/5. However, opener Devon Conway stood tall with a well-made 77 and finally got support from wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell who eventually went on to score a century. The Black Caps had recovered to 182/7 and more hope seemed in store as debutant Scott Kuggeleijn looked good on 20, before England showed why they had won nine of their last 10 Tests.