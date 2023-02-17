WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Ollie Robinson runs the Kiwis amuck with perfect inseamer for his fourth scalp
Ollie Robinson emerged as England's strike bowler at the Bay Oval with four crucial blows|
Getty via ESPN
The trademark of great teams is the ability to make unsung heroes of seemingly ordinary players that have the ability to steal the spotlight when the big moments come. Ollie Robinson shone with the ball ahead of his compatriot legends as a jaffa for his fourth scalp proved his brilliance.
England continued to play from the front foot at the Bay Oval on Friday to earn themselves a clear advantage heading into the second innings of the opening Test. After scoring 325/9 at a rapid rate followed by a stunning declaration, the visitors used the new pink ball under lights to good effect late on day one. The Kiwis crumbled to 31/3 at the end of the play and continued to face the heat on day two, succumbing to 83/5. However, opener Devon Conway stood tall with a well-made 77 and finally got support from wicket-keeper batter Tom Blundell who eventually went on to score a century. The Black Caps had recovered to 182/7 and more hope seemed in store as debutant Scott Kuggeleijn looked good on 20, before England showed why they had won nine of their last 10 Tests.
Ollie Robinson came into the attack with the old ball and had it in his hand in the 69th over, challenged to break a 53-run partnership. The second ball of the over pitched on a fuller length and seemed inviting for a drive down the track. Kuggeleijn strode forward with a hop but the ball nipped back in sharply to completely bamboozle the all-rounder. The Kookaburra made its way perfectly through the bat and pad to strike the middle stump and send it cartwheeling, earning Robinson his fourth wicket of the innings. The 29-year-old thus managed to outshine the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson with the ball, earmarking himself as a proven player amongst the elites.
Straight through the gate ☝️— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 17, 2023
A beautiful delivery to smash top of middle stump 💥
Ollie Robinson breaks the partnership just before dinner 🍽️#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/Fe1YdmOfdT