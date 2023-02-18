BGT 2023 | India, Australia share honours on Day 2 of Delhi Test after Ashwin-Axar fightback
Australia had a good day overall in Delhi.|
(BCCI)
The second Test between India and Australia, taking place in Delhi, is nicely poised at stumps on Day 2 after a tremendous batting display from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by a valiant cameo from Travis Head. Australia, by closing on 61/1 lead India by 62 runs in the second innings.
The 114-run eighth-wicket stand between Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) helped India recover from 139/7 on Day 2 of the second Test match against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Barring the duo, Rohit Sharma (32), Virat Kohli (44), and Ravindra Jadeja (26) were the ones who scored in excess of 20 as they looked vulnerable against a spin-heavy Aussie attack, led by Nathan Lyon (5/67). They ended up posting 262, just 1 run short of Australia’s first innings total.
Coming to bat, Australia promoted Travis Head to open the innings with Usman Khawaja in the absence of David Warner, who was concussed and later replaced by Matt Renshaw. The ploy worked out, as Head remained not out 39 off 40 balls, with five fours and one six. Khawaja (6) got the start and looked strong for a while, but he failed to convert it into anything substantial before losing his wicket to Jadeja (1/23). At stumps, Australia, by the slightest of margins, are in a good position, reaching 61/1 after 12 overs of play.
