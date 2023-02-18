BGT 2023 | India, Australia share honours on Day 2 of Delhi Test after Ashwin-Axar fightback

Coming to bat, Australia promoted Travis Head to open the innings with Usman Khawaja in the absence of David Warner, who was concussed and later replaced by Matt Renshaw. The ploy worked out, as Head remained not out 39 off 40 balls, with five fours and one six. Khawaja (6) got the start and looked strong for a while, but he failed to convert it into anything substantial before losing his wicket to Jadeja (1/23). At stumps, Australia, by the slightest of margins, are in a good position, reaching 61/1 after 12 overs of play.