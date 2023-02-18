BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Nitin Menon for controversially giving 'local boy' Virat Kohli out
Kohli was controversially given out legbefore in Delhi.|
(BCCI)
Sometimes, the fortune of games is decided by the slightest of margins, bringing along inevitable controversy. One such close call was made by Nitin Menon against Virat Kohli on Saturday at his home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, and unsurprisingly, the umpire received heavy criticism for his doing.
Nitin Menon had a tough day in the office at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium during Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia. The umpire made numerous incorrect decisions on Saturday, and all of them were regarding LBW appeals. However, all other woes aside, the one decision that sparked the most controversy was Virat Kohli’s wicket in the 50th over of India’s innings.
Although Kohli has not been at his fluent best in Test cricket for a while, he batted flawlessly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium – a venue he knows inside out, given it is his home stadium. The batter steadied the ship alongside Ravindra Jadeja to help India stage a recovery from 66/4, and it seemed apparent that the veteran would be crossing the three-digit mark for the 28th time in red-ball cricket. However, the dream was cut short for the 34-year-old as Kohli failed to read debutant Matthew Kuhnemann’s arm ball before it hit his pad.
There was a huge appeal for LBW from the tourists, and Menon raised his finger to give Kohli out. However, Kohli took the DRS straightaway, potentially thinking the ball would miss the leg stump. Interestingly, the replay revealed another interesting aspect, as the ball was too close to the bat when it hit his pad. Third umpire Richard Illingworth did not find any conclusive evidence that the SG ball struck the bat first and went through with the on-field decision. The hawk-eye then confirmed that the ball would have just clipped the leg stump, and thus, the on-field decision remained intact.
Kohli, as well as India’s think tank, was predictably not happy with the decision, and everyone was shaking their heads when he returned to the pavilion. Twitterati too joined the party as they were not pleased with Menon’s umpiring either.
Now that's controversial!
February 18, 2023
What's umpire looking at?
February 18, 2023
But why?
Why Nitin Menon why??#ViratKohli𓃵 #viratkohli #virat #kohli #INDvsAUS #ausvsind pic.twitter.com/uPrhKlPPeL— Mahirat (@bleedmahirat7) February 18, 2023
Now its commom!
Why it's always Virat Kohli getting out on wrong decision of blind third umpire like Nitin Menon ... Mc it was always bat first... Clown umpiring ... 🤡🤡🤡#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/BOPm6DLg5M— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 18, 2023
Definately not happy!
Virat Kohli is not happy and he is disappointed. pic.twitter.com/JGkncHQhjT— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2023
Too unluck now
2 unlucky dismissals of Kohli in this series already ,Even if he wants to do well or when he is doing well ,still that big score is not coming in this format .he has been cursed badly— Karthik (@karthik5247) February 18, 2023
Some grudge
I think Nitin Menon has some grudge to settle with Kohli that no one knows of...— 𝐏𝐫𝐨-𝐏𝐚-🦏 😜 (@FokatiyaaEXPERT) February 18, 2023
Most controversial decisions against kohli given by him always...#IndVsAus2023#BGT2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 #NotOut
Debutant's magic
Every time Kohli faces a debutant bowler:#IndVsAus2023 pic.twitter.com/rsH8y9VsPU— aakash (@SomewhereNowhe8) February 18, 2023
Don't cry!
Virat Kohli was out, and umpire gave the right decision.— Ayush Sharma (@Ayush100mph) February 18, 2023
Don't cry over here#IndVsAus2023 #ViratKohli
Debatable
Kohli was looking really good today and just then he got out in a debatable dismissal, has happened with Kohli before too........shud have been given not out for the sake of benefit of doubt to the batter. #INDvsAUS— Sanskar Gemawat (@_SanskarG) February 18, 2023
That's true now!
This writing turned out to be true— ☆☆AD☆☆ (@Adarsh52250021) February 18, 2023
Debutan dismissed Virat Kohli...#2ndtestINDVSAUS #ViratKohli𓃵#NitinMenon #2ndTest #INDvsAUS#BGT2023 #KLRahul #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/J6rIkhjx11