BGT 2023 | Twitter bashes Nitin Menon for controversially giving 'local boy' Virat Kohli out

There was a huge appeal for LBW from the tourists, and Menon raised his finger to give Kohli out. However, Kohli took the DRS straightaway, potentially thinking the ball would miss the leg stump. Interestingly, the replay revealed another interesting aspect, as the ball was too close to the bat when it hit his pad. Third umpire Richard Illingworth did not find any conclusive evidence that the SG ball struck the bat first and went through with the on-field decision. The hawk-eye then confirmed that the ball would have just clipped the leg stump, and thus, the on-field decision remained intact.