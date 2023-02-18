More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins grabs ‘absolute blinder’ without watching ball

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Pat Cummins pulled off a spectuclar catch in Delhi.

(Getty)

Players often do awesome stuff on the field, which mesmerize or their teammates and the fans. Pat Cummins produced one such moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium when he pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss well-set Axar Patel, but immediately admitted he did not even look at it while throwing hands.

Pat Cummins won two back-to-back tosses in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, but things are not going in the right direction as he had hoped ahead of the series. Yet, after a humiliating defeat in Nagpur, the tourists came back strongly in Delhi, posting 263 on the board and then reducing Rohit Sharma and Co. to 139/7 in the first innings, only to see Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel recovering the innings. The hosts ended on 262, but had Cummins not pulled off a spectacular catch, the scenario could have been different.

It was the last ball of the 82nd over when Axar Patel, batting on 74 off 115 balls, tried to slog Todd Murphy’s fullish delivery over mid-on. Cummins, who was placed there, put his hand out upwards generally and grabbed the ball over his head like a flash. Cummins, after taking the catch, seemed to be in completely surprised after completing it. In fact, with some gestures, he told his teammates he did not even look at the ball, and just plucked it off out of nowhere.

Axar was in utter disbelief to see Cummins pulling off a stunner, as the Australian skipper is not highly regarded as one of the finest fielders across the world.

