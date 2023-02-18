BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins grabs ‘absolute blinder’ without watching ball
Pat Cummins pulled off a spectuclar catch in Delhi.|
(Getty)
Players often do awesome stuff on the field, which mesmerize or their teammates and the fans. Pat Cummins produced one such moment at Arun Jaitley Stadium when he pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss well-set Axar Patel, but immediately admitted he did not even look at it while throwing hands.
Pat Cummins won two back-to-back tosses in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, but things are not going in the right direction as he had hoped ahead of the series. Yet, after a humiliating defeat in Nagpur, the tourists came back strongly in Delhi, posting 263 on the board and then reducing Rohit Sharma and Co. to 139/7 in the first innings, only to see Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel recovering the innings. The hosts ended on 262, but had Cummins not pulled off a spectacular catch, the scenario could have been different.
It was the last ball of the 82nd over when Axar Patel, batting on 74 off 115 balls, tried to slog Todd Murphy’s fullish delivery over mid-on. Cummins, who was placed there, put his hand out upwards generally and grabbed the ball over his head like a flash. Cummins, after taking the catch, seemed to be in completely surprised after completing it. In fact, with some gestures, he told his teammates he did not even look at the ball, and just plucked it off out of nowhere.
Axar was in utter disbelief to see Cummins pulling off a stunner, as the Australian skipper is not highly regarded as one of the finest fielders across the world.
Absolute blinder
February 18, 2023
Plucks out of air
Another stunner. This time it's Cummins at mid on. Axar smashes that one to the on side and the Australian captain plucks it out of the air. Axar gone for 74. What a knock this has been! #INDvAUS— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) February 18, 2023
Good catch
That was good catch by Cummins 😯, Axar well played 💥👌#INDvAUS #BGT— VK45🇮🇳 (@sportslovervk45) February 18, 2023
Plucked out
Plucked it out of air!!— Tarun sarin (@neo2992) February 18, 2023
Great catch from Cummins!!
Axar Patel is the star of the innings.#INDvAUS
Unlucky axar
crisp catch by mr pat cummins there. you would feel fucking unlucky if you were Axar Patel #INDvAUS— aspiring range rover housewife (@fruitandtie) February 18, 2023
Saved the test
What a l catch by Cummins. What an innings from Axar though. Saved the test match #INDvsAUS— AC (@AaronChudasama) February 18, 2023
Certain defeat
74 runs, 3 sixes & 9 fours by Axar Patel truly saved us from certain defeat 🇮🇳 What a catch by Pat Cummins 👏#AxarPatel #INDvAUS— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) February 18, 2023
Breath taking
Think Pat Cummins catch of Axar Patel undoubtedly sits at top of breath taking catches in New Delhi Test....#INDvAUS— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) February 18, 2023
Just to befair
"Pat Cummins look at me I caught it, look, look, look" was a great catch to be fair. But that doesn't make up for his pathetic captaincy today. Game saving innings by Axar brilliant innings. Deserved a 100. #INDvAUS— lucas (@LucasR32sky) February 18, 2023
Awestruck
Amazed at how Pat Cummins did not attack Ashwin and Axar … May be too awestruck by their records … poor captaincy #IndiaVsAustralia— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) February 18, 2023