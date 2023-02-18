BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins grabs ‘absolute blinder’ without watching ball

Pat Cummins won two back-to-back tosses in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, but things are not going in the right direction as he had hoped ahead of the series. Yet, after a humiliating defeat in Nagpur, the tourists came back strongly in Delhi, posting 263 on the board and then reducing Rohit Sharma and Co. to 139/7 in the first innings, only to see Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel recovering the innings. The hosts ended on 262, but had Cummins not pulled off a spectacular catch, the scenario could have been different.