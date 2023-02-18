BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

Even so, all Pujara could do with his second chance, was give his ardent fans even more disappointment. In Lyon’s next over, he was beaten by another tossed-up delivery. Menon again did not give him out LBW, but Cummins, unlike the last time, sent it upstairs to have another look. The replay showed the ball hit his pad before it his bat, and the ultra edge suggested there were three reds, meaning it would have rattled the stump.