BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara falls for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test

(Getty)

Lack of courage in decision-making from the opposition often provides others let-offs. However, Cheteshawar Pujara, on his 100th Test, failed to make any use of it as he fell without scoring even after Australia’s hesitation to take the sole available DRS saved him on his second ball itself.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the centre of attention on Saturday during India’s second Test match against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The 35-year-old walked into the middle for the 100th Test match of his career, during the 18th over of India’s innings after KL Rahul was trapped leg-before by Nathan Lyon. Pujara, after playing the first ball towards short leg for no run, missed the flick on the next delivery as the ball hit his pad. There was a loud shout from Lyon and his fellow Australians but on-field umpire Nitin Menon refused to raise his finger.

Although it looked close to the naked eye, Pat Cummins, who had wasted two DRS inside the opening half an hour of play on Day 2, did not challenge the decision. However, the replays showed had he taken it, Pujara would have had to return to the pavilion without making any impact on his memorable outing.

Even so, all Pujara could do with his second chance, was give his ardent fans even more disappointment. In Lyon’s next over, he was beaten by another tossed-up delivery. Menon again did not give him out LBW, but Cummins, unlike the last time, sent it upstairs to have another look. The replay showed the ball hit his pad before it his bat, and the ultra edge suggested there were three reds, meaning it would have rattled the stump.

There was a loud celebration in the Aussie camp soon after the decision was overturned while Pujara began to slowly return to the dugout after lasting just seven balls for no run. Twitterati was critical of Pujara’s failure and did not hold back either. 

