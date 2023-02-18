BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls Cheteshwar Pujara falling for duck twice in seven balls in his 100th Test
Lack of courage in decision-making from the opposition often provides others let-offs. However, Cheteshawar Pujara, on his 100th Test, failed to make any use of it as he fell without scoring even after Australia’s hesitation to take the sole available DRS saved him on his second ball itself.
Cheteshwar Pujara was the centre of attention on Saturday during India’s second Test match against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The 35-year-old walked into the middle for the 100th Test match of his career, during the 18th over of India’s innings after KL Rahul was trapped leg-before by Nathan Lyon. Pujara, after playing the first ball towards short leg for no run, missed the flick on the next delivery as the ball hit his pad. There was a loud shout from Lyon and his fellow Australians but on-field umpire Nitin Menon refused to raise his finger.
Although it looked close to the naked eye, Pat Cummins, who had wasted two DRS inside the opening half an hour of play on Day 2, did not challenge the decision. However, the replays showed had he taken it, Pujara would have had to return to the pavilion without making any impact on his memorable outing.
Even so, all Pujara could do with his second chance, was give his ardent fans even more disappointment. In Lyon’s next over, he was beaten by another tossed-up delivery. Menon again did not give him out LBW, but Cummins, unlike the last time, sent it upstairs to have another look. The replay showed the ball hit his pad before it his bat, and the ultra edge suggested there were three reds, meaning it would have rattled the stump.
There was a loud celebration in the Aussie camp soon after the decision was overturned while Pujara began to slowly return to the dugout after lasting just seven balls for no run. Twitterati was critical of Pujara’s failure and did not hold back either.
Wasted the real one!
February 18, 2023
Finally got it!
February 18, 2023
Review games
This is what we called pressue. Pat Cummins wasted 2 reviews for Rahul and now when Pujara was out but not given by umpire Australia didn't take review keeping in mind that they have just one review left for last 9 wickets. #BGT2023 #INDvAUS #DRS— Cricket Fever (@Cricket94524215) February 18, 2023
Prove wrong
Pujara may prove me wrong today. But I think Pujara lost his edge ever since DRS introduced. He is always vulnerable for LPW.— Tamilr (@TamilR) February 18, 2023
Nicely redeemed
Carey Redeems himself with drs calls...Pujara goes for a Duck in his 100th Test... India 54/3— Abhinandan (@Abhinandan6638) February 18, 2023
In no time
Nathan lyon making it happen for Australia 3 wickets in no time. Pujara dismissed for a 7 ball duck in his 100th test match. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wD002xCbdF— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 18, 2023
Who gets out twice?
Pujara has got out twice in 7 balls and Twitter merchants bashed me when I added Gill in place of Pujara in first test and bat SKY at 6 ( where Iyer comes in for Sky in 2nd test).— Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) February 18, 2023
I knew what I were saying, Lyon isn't Mehidy Hasan that Pujara with better than Dravid tax
Wasn't expecting that
Lyon aarambichuttan!— 𝔻𝕣. 𝔹𝕠𝕙𝕣𝕒 𝕄𝔻. 𝔸𝕀ℝ𝔻 (@Vasheegaran) February 18, 2023
Pujara on his 100th test fell for a duck! Rohit gone! As usual useless KL didn’t do anything except that stunning catch! #INDvAUS
Don't understand
I don't understand why Pujara keeps his bat behind the pad most of the times. No way he is going to survive like that on this kind of track vs bowler's like Lyon.#INDvAUS #BGT2023— Abhijeet Andansare (@ImAbhijeet01) February 18, 2023
Mess of DRS appeal
#INDvsAUS#IndVsAus2023— Ram Thakkalapalli (@ThakkalpalliRam) February 18, 2023
Australia made a mess of DRS appeals.
Wasted DRS appeals early on and didn't the one which would have sent #Pujara out for duck in his 100th Test pic.twitter.com/A8VAV2gLJE