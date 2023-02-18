Temba Bavuma takes over as Test captain, steps down from leadership role in T20Is

Bavuma's appointment has come following Mark Boucher's end of tenure as the team's head coach, leading to the appointment of Shukri Conrad to the role in red-ball cricket. The 32-year-old has won 24 and lost 16 white-ball games so far in what has been a tumultuous phase for the team. At present, South Africa are at risk of missing out on direct qualification for the ICC World Cup 2023, despite Bavuma's heroics leading them to a recent series win against England. The side was also knocked out in the group stages at two World T20s under his reign amidst calls for Bavuma to be dropped from the shortest format altogether.