WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Stuart Broad's too-good-to-be-true deliveries emphatically castles Kiwi top-three

However, the 36-year-old had saved his best for last, as Tom Latham came to learn in the eighth over. The batter first edged the second ball to slip only for Zak Crawley to drop a simple catch but ultimately had to resign to his fate on the final delivery. His dismissal was similar to Conway's, only this time around the ball pitched significantly outside off but moved back in viciously to dismiss the opener all-hands up. The fierce opening spell helped Broad break a slew of long-standing records. While the first scalp made him and Anderson the bowling duo with the most wickets together in Tests, their 1,002 eclipsed the previous record held by Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Broad also became the first English bowler to bowl the top-three batsmen of a side since Fred Trueman in 1960. At the time of writing, the Black Caps had already succumbed to 27/4 while Broad's figures read 6-2-15-3.