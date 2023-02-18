WATCH, WPL | Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis unveil Smriti Mandhana as new RCB captain

Smriti Mandhana was officially revealed as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League through a social media post on Saturday. The Indian vice-captain was the first buy of the entire auction, ending up as the highest-paid player in the event with a whopping sum of INR 3.4 crores. Mandhana, 26, has represented India in 116 T20Is, scoring 2,661 runs at an average of 27.15 and a strike rate of 123.19. The batter has also led the Women in Blue in the shortest format on 11 occasions, emerging victorious six times while suffering five losses.