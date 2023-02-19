BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India thrash Australia again inside three days to go 2-0 up

For Australia, Travis Head (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (35) were the ones who touched double digits, while the others made little impact and lost their wickets mostly by playing false shots. India, in reply, lost KL Rahul quickly and seemed to be in a spot of bother briefly before skipper Rohit Sharma took the game away with a blazing 31 off 20 balls. Virat Kohli looked decent during his stay as well, making 20 off 31 balls but Todd Murphy had the better of him. Eventually, it was Pujara who fittingly hit the winning runs in his 100th Test after being ably supported by Srikar Bharat’s unbeaten 22-ball 23.