BGT 2023 | Twitter reacts as India thrash Australia again inside three days to go 2-0 up

India beat Australia by six wickets.

India demolished Australia by six wickets in the second Test in Delhi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Just like the Nagpur Test, Rohit Sharma and co. secured the match inside three days as they chased 115 down after bowling out Australia for 113 in the second innings.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday with a six-wicket triumph over Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test of the series. Resuming on 61/1, the hosts took just 19.1 overs to knock Australia over for a paltry 113 as Ravindra Jadeja dealt most of the damage with career-best figures of 7/42. Ravichandran Ashwin took the remaining three wickets as the duo spun a web around the Aussie batters on Day 3’s morning session to turn the tide in no time.

For Australia, Travis Head (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (35) were the ones who touched double digits, while the others made little impact and lost their wickets mostly by playing false shots. India, in reply, lost KL Rahul quickly and seemed to be in a spot of bother briefly before skipper Rohit Sharma took the game away with a blazing 31 off 20 balls. Virat Kohli looked decent during his stay as well, making 20 off 31 balls but Todd Murphy had the better of him. Eventually, it was Pujara who fittingly hit the winning runs in his 100th Test after being ably supported by Srikar Bharat’s unbeaten 22-ball 23.

The third Test between the two sides will get underway on March 1 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

