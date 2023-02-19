More Options

BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls clueless Aussies for getting into deep trouble with unnecessary shots

106

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Alex Carey lost his wicket while going for reverse-sweep.

(BCCI)

Temperament plays a major role in Test cricket, and it becomes more crucial than ever when play goes on for over three days. However, Australian batters on Sunday showed little composure while tackling the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, and paid the price later on in Delhi.

By reaching 61/1, Australia were in a good position at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against India, taking place at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. But they lost the plot on Day 3, and had only themselves to blame. Travis Head was the first man to go, falling to Ravichandran Ashwin during the first over of the morning session on Day 3, and the others followed one after another. They went to play reverse sweeps far too often, most of them unrequited and silly.

"I don't think Australia could have batted any worse," said Mark Waugh on air after their ridiculous batting display.

Every Aussie batter, including the two-top ranked batsmen in the world Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, fell to false shots. Although Ashwin and Jadeja bowled valiantly in tandem, the opposition was expected to defend in a more productive manner. The visitors slipped from 85/2 to 95/7 in quick time, and Jadeja, at this point, seemed like a monster for them who could not be contained. 

Eventually, Australia ended up losing all ten wickets for 113, with Jadeja returning career-best figures of 7/42. He was ably assisted by Ashwin, who dismissed the dangerous Smith, Matt Renshaw and the counter-attacking Head who looked in fine nick. The tourists lasted jut 31.1 overs in the second innings, and unsurprisingly, drew a lot of attention.

