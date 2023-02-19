BGT 2023 | Twitter trolls clueless Aussies for getting into deep trouble with unnecessary shots

By reaching 61/1, Australia were in a good position at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against India, taking place at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. But they lost the plot on Day 3, and had only themselves to blame. Travis Head was the first man to go, falling to Ravichandran Ashwin during the first over of the morning session on Day 3, and the others followed one after another. They went to play reverse sweeps far too often, most of them unrequited and silly.