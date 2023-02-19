NZ vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England extend dominant winning streak with stellar 267-run thrashing

Despite ample time to go in the Test, England did not relent in the second innings either, and once again batted for just 73.5 overs at a stunning run rate exceeding five an over to post a massive total of 374. Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Ben Foakes all scored centuries as Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell tried to keep things in check with three wickets each. Again having to face the new pink ball under lights, the Black Caps suffered a shattering collapse on Day 3 to practically indicate an end to the game. A fierce 10-over opening spell from Stuart Broad earned four wickets to have the hosts on their knees at 63/5 on stumps. The next morning belonged to Anderson as he made Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 57 irrelevant by decimating the entire team around him, eventually ending at par with Broad's haul in the innings to bowl out the Kiwis for 126.