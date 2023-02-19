NZ vs ENG | Twitter reacts as England extend dominant winning streak with stellar 267-run thrashing
Stuart Broad helped his team wrap-up procedures with a devastating opening spell in the second innings|
Getty via ESPN
England showed no mercy to their Tasmanian rivals in the opening Test as they stormed to a massive victory on the fourth day. Their batters thrived in the second innings to help post a seemingly ungettable target before the Broaderson pace due secured a famous win for the side.
England ran away with what looked like a tight game at the midway stage in stellar fashion, thumping New Zealand by 267 runs for their first Test win in the country in 15 years. The victory at Bay Oval was just the second for visitors in six pink ball Tests so far, a fitting revenge for the innings loss they suffered at the hands of the Kiwis in a day/night encounter in 2018. The triumph is England's 10th in their last 11 games furthering the revolutionary style of cricket introduced by skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.
Batting first, England went gung-ho on the opening day to race to 325/9 in just 58 overs before announcing a sudden declaration to send the Black Caps to bat under lights against the new pink ball. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook starred with rapid knocks of 84 and 88 respectively while Neil Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps. In response, the Black Caps were on the ropes at 83/5 but Devon Conway's valiant 77 and Tom Blundell's counter-attacking 138 off 181 balls ensured the side just conceded a 19-run lead as Ollie Robinson picked up a four-for.
Despite ample time to go in the Test, England did not relent in the second innings either, and once again batted for just 73.5 overs at a stunning run rate exceeding five an over to post a massive total of 374. Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Ben Foakes all scored centuries as Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell tried to keep things in check with three wickets each. Again having to face the new pink ball under lights, the Black Caps suffered a shattering collapse on Day 3 to practically indicate an end to the game. A fierce 10-over opening spell from Stuart Broad earned four wickets to have the hosts on their knees at 63/5 on stumps. The next morning belonged to Anderson as he made Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 57 irrelevant by decimating the entire team around him, eventually ending at par with Broad's haul in the innings to bowl out the Kiwis for 126.
Embarrasing result for the kiwis
The embarrassment is complete for the @BLACKCAPS and with that we deserve to get a hiding like that... #NZvsENG 🇳🇿🏏🏴— Brendon Corlett 🇳🇿💉💉💉 (@BrendonCorlett1) February 19, 2023
Anothe KO
England smashing New Zealand! Another opponent taken down by this BazBall approach which is making waves in world cricket!— Anirudh (@OffDrive_) February 19, 2023
#NZvsENG
Where is the fight?
A loss is acceptable, but where is the fight? Chasing 394 in the 4th innings anywhere in the world is difficult. But how can you justify being 110 for 9 on this surface? #NZvsENG #NZLvENG #ENGvsNZ #NZvENG #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/OZ0LgY0m6M— Rahul Patil (@rahulpatilnz) February 19, 2023
They fell hard
#NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/PmIQ9BVVfl— Stu (@StuOld) February 19, 2023
The english approach
This is where England are different to the rest— Matt Mehdi-Daley (@MattMehdiDaley) February 19, 2023
New Zealand need 300 runs, one wicket left, and over 5 sessions to play. And Daryl Mitchell is blocking.
If it was England, Broad would have played a pull shot onto his stumps or Leach would have run past a full toss #NZvsENG
He is like wine
Anderson is still clocking around 135-140 kmph and he will turn 41 this July! #NZvsENG— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) February 19, 2023
Superb cricket
Pretty comprehensive stuff from England and credit where it's due, Test cricket is always better when England are up and about.#NZvsENG— Matt Back (@MattNotFront) February 19, 2023
Pathetic
A pathetic batting display. This aging team desperately needs some fresh blood. Selectors need to wake up. #NZvsENG #nzlveng @BLACKCAPS #backtheblackcaps— Graham Farmer (@gravyonsports) February 19, 2023
Yes, please!!
Can every team please have a Brendon McCulllum as their test cricket coach? #CricketTwitter #NZvsENG #bbccricket— Sound of Sugar 🎶💰 (@soundofsugar) February 19, 2023
Unbelievable stuff
get in !! @englandcricket 👏👏👏👏 this team is unbelievable right now, watch out Australia we're coming for you #NZvsENG— Tom Clifford ⭐⭐ (@tomcliffordcfc) February 19, 2023