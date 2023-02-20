BGT 2023 | Josh Hazlewood to head home amidst return of stars Pat Cummins and Cameron Green
Josh Hazlewood has failed to recover sufficiently from an Achilles injury bringing an end to his India tour|
Getty
Australia have been handed a major blow in preparation for the third Test against India with frontline pacer Josh Hazlewood confirmed to miss the rest of the series with injury. While Pat Cummins has headed home briefly as well, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green have been declared 100% fit as well.
Australia faced further bad news on Monday during their ghastly stay in India with Josh Hazlewood set to miss the remaining two encounters of the four-match Test series. The Kangaroos lost the first two Tests by an innings and 132 runs and six wickets respectively, confirming India would retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time running. However, the visitors would still be gunning for victory given their top spot in the ICC Test rankings, and a place in the World Test Championship final in June is at stake.
Hazlewood suffered an Achilles injury in the run-up to the marquee series after excellent displays in the summer against West Indies and Australia but was initially expected to return midway into the series. The pacer would join Pat Cummins on a plane to Sydney, the latter travelling home to tend to a serious family illness. The skipper is set to return in time for the third Test in Indore beginning March 1 and would be joined by fellow regulars Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, both of whom have successfully recovered from finger injuries.
Meanwhile, spin revelation Todd Murphy remains in doubt for the crucial tie albeit head coach Andrew McDonald expressed optimism with regards to the situation. The 22-year-old finger-spinner scalped 10 wickets in the first two Tests but seemed limited in his abilities during the fourth innings of the second Test due to soreness.
“He had a slight niggle in the side. It looks as though the timeframe between now and the next Test should be enough to resolve that. So he'll have not a test but he'll have a good workout two days before … it looks good,” McDonald was quoted saying by cricket.com.au.
Both quicks are returning to Australia - Cummins is set to head back to India before the third Test while Hazlewood will not #INDvAUS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 20, 2023