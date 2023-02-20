BGT 2023 | Josh Hazlewood to head home amidst return of stars Pat Cummins and Cameron Green

Hazlewood suffered an Achilles injury in the run-up to the marquee series after excellent displays in the summer against West Indies and Australia but was initially expected to return midway into the series. The pacer would join Pat Cummins on a plane to Sydney, the latter travelling home to tend to a serious family illness. The skipper is set to return in time for the third Test in Indore beginning March 1 and would be joined by fellow regulars Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, both of whom have successfully recovered from finger injuries.