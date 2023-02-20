BGT 2023 | Pat Cummins returns to Australia due to ‘serious family illness’

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that Pat Cummins will return to Sydney for a few days due to a ‘serious family illness’. However, Cummins will be back in the Third Test against India in Indore, as there is a nine-day break between the contest and the recently-concluded Test in Delhi, which Australia lost by six wickets to go 0-2 down in the four-match series. The third match is scheduled to get underway on March 1.