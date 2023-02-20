BGT 2023 | Pat Cummins returns to Australia due to ‘serious family illness’
Pat Cummins has returned home from the tour of India.|
(Getty)
Australia captain Pat Cummins has returned home from the tour of India to attend to a 'serious family illness' after losing to India by six wickets in Delhi. However, Cummins will come back to India later this week and will play the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore.
Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that Pat Cummins will return to Sydney for a few days due to a ‘serious family illness’. However, Cummins will be back in the Third Test against India in Indore, as there is a nine-day break between the contest and the recently-concluded Test in Delhi, which Australia lost by six wickets to go 0-2 down in the four-match series. The third match is scheduled to get underway on March 1.
“Australia captain Pat Cummins is leaving the ongoing Qantas tour of India due to a serious family illness, but is expected to return for the third Test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. “The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday but is expected to be back in India to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad.”
Cummins played as the only fast bowler in Australia's playing XI in Delhi but did not bowl a single over in the fourth innings of the match. India had a target of 115 after Australia collapsed from 61/1 to 113 all out. Rohit Sharma and Co. then got the job done with six wickets to spare, with Cheteshwar Pujara hitting the winning boundary on his 100th appearance in red-ball cricket for the country.
In case Cummins fails to return to India in time, Australia’s vice-captain Steven Smith will lead them in Indore. Smith has captained in Cummins' absence in two matches since the fast bowler took over the Test captaincy in November 2021.
