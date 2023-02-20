IND vs AUS | Frantic is probably right word to describe batting collapse, states Andrew McDonald

Australia seem down and out after suffering a gruesome defeat in the Delhi Test to go 2-0 down against India in the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy. The team seemed to be in a commanding position at stumps on day 2 but the game changed its direction the next day. Ravindra Jadeja displayed superb accuracy and control to wrap up the Australian innings on a low total and India ensured a six-wicket win by chasing the target with ease.

Reflecting on the match, head coach Andrew McDonald stated that the team failed in their attempt to play at a fast pace.

“I think it will take a little bit more than 24 hours to get your head around it, it happened awfully quick. Frantic is probably the word (to describe the collapse),” he told SEN Test Cricket.

“It felt like we were sort of rushing towards a total, we were in a really strong position at 2-85, driving the game, and it was the first time I’d seen (Ravichandran) Ashwin with defensive fields and (Ravindra) Jadeja as well, so we felt like we were controlling the game well there.”

Australia were poised at 61/1 by the end of the second day but they lost the remaining team inside 48 runs to be all out for 113. Jadeja starred with the bowl scalping six wickets and leading India to a six-wicket win. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured an easy chase scoring 31 runs each. McDonald admitted that they allowed an opening for India and so the hosts took advantage of it.

“As happens in the sub-continent, you give an inch and they’ll take a mile. They got a little opening and they drove it to their advantage and suddenly the pressure that we built up during the game, and that was one of the real focuses of the game to shift the pressure to the Indian dressing room, it felt like we did that and then it just came flooding back to our change room and we weren’t able to navigate a way through that, which was very disappointing,” he explained.