IND vs AUS | Australia, sweep at right stage of the innings, advises Michael Clarke

India are on verge of suffering a clean sweep at the hands of India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they have lost the first two matches against the Aussies. It was a close contest in the first innings as the visitors managed to score just one more run as compared to the opposition’s total. Further, they attempted playing sweep frequently on the second and third days of the play. Reflecting on the game, former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke has stated that the Australian team should play sweeps after recognizing the correct time to use it.