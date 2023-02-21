BGT 2023 | David Warner ruled out of India Tests due to elbow injury

Australia endured a massive blow as their star opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India. Warner was struck on the grille of his protective batting helmet by India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj during Australia's first innings and was later substituted out of the second Test in Delhi with a concussion.

Warner had been struck on the arm by another rising delivery prior to the blow, with x-rays subsequently confirming the 36-year-old had also sustained a hairline fracture of the elbow. Matt Renshaw came in as his replacement in the second Test, which they lost by six wickets to go 2-0 down against Rohit Sharma and his boys.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home, Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture," CA said in a statement issued this afternoon.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series.”

Having scored 26 runs across three innings, Warner had a torrid run in India while coming to open. He will be keen to get back to his good old form in the ODIs against India, which will get underway on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Australia have already lost Josh Hazlewood due to Achilles soreness for the remainder of the India tour, while Mitchell Starc and Cam Green were not able to take part in the first two Tests either as they recover from finger injuries.

Another blow for the Aussies with David Warner heading home.@ARamseyCricket | #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 21, 2023