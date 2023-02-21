BGT 2023 | KL Rahul should take some time off from Test cricket, reckons Dinesh Karthik

India have been dominating the series against Australia at home but KL Rahul has suffered blatant criticism from a few owing to his poor form in red-ball cricket. Venkatesh Prasad posted a series of tweets recently criticizing the batter for his performance in Test cricket. In his last four Test fixtures, Rahul has scores of 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17, and 1. His form has resulted in the cricketer being under the scanner and Dinesh Karthik has come up with a suggestion for India’s star batter. Karthik has advised him to take a break from Test cricket and come back fresh for the ODI series against Australia.