BGT 2023 | KL Rahul should take some time off from Test cricket, reckons Dinesh Karthik
KL Rahul has been going through a rough patch recently|
(BCCI)
Dinesh Karthik has advised KL Rahul to stay away from Test cricket for a while and come fresh for ODIs to break the streak of registering low scores in recent games. Karthik further remarked that Shubhman Gill will be the right candidate to replace Rahul in the remaining fixtures of the series.
India have been dominating the series against Australia at home but KL Rahul has suffered blatant criticism from a few owing to his poor form in red-ball cricket. Venkatesh Prasad posted a series of tweets recently criticizing the batter for his performance in Test cricket. In his last four Test fixtures, Rahul has scores of 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17, and 1. His form has resulted in the cricketer being under the scanner and Dinesh Karthik has come up with a suggestion for India’s star batter. Karthik has advised him to take a break from Test cricket and come back fresh for the ODI series against Australia.
"He is a class player and is very good in all formats. But at this point in time, I don't think it's the technique. I think it's because of what happens between the ears that are really troubling him. He might need some time off from the game to go back and come back fresh for the ODIs,” Karthik stated to Cricbuzz.
There have been also continuous demands for the inclusion of Shubhman Gill by many as he is in the form of his life. In his last 10 wite-ball fixtures, the batter has four centuries including a double-ton. Karthik has also vouched for Gill to be part of the playing XI.
"I have to go with Shubman Gill, he's just batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the playing XI. I feel very bad for KL Rahul, I think he's been under the scanner,” he explained.