Reports | Quetta Gladiators’ Wanindu Hasaranga to miss entire PSL 2023 after denial of NOC

To play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Wanindu Hasaranga was due to arrive in Pakistan by Monday. However, he will not be able to represent Quetta Gladiators, who picked him for PSL 2023 in the platinum category. The World’s No. 2 bowler in T20Is had to receive NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to take part in the competition, which he did not get from the board.