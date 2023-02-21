Reports | Quetta Gladiators’ Wanindu Hasaranga to miss entire PSL 2023 after denial of NOC
(Getty)
According to multiple reports including Geo.tv and cricketpakistan.com, Wanindu Hasaranga, who was acquired by Quetta Gladiators as a platinum pick in the PSL 8 draft, will miss the entire season of the competition. The reputed sources confirmed Hasaranga ‘has been denied NOC by SLC’ for PSL.
To play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Wanindu Hasaranga was due to arrive in Pakistan by Monday. However, he will not be able to represent Quetta Gladiators, who picked him for PSL 2023 in the platinum category. The World’s No. 2 bowler in T20Is had to receive NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to take part in the competition, which he did not get from the board.
“... the 25-year-old (Hasaranga) could not get the required NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to travel to Pakistan and participate in the league,” a statement in Geo.tv report read. “An official of Gladiators confirmed to Geo News that they are aware of Hasaranga’s unavailability and are exploring various options, including a replacement player.”
Previously, Sri Lanka Cricket had also refused NOC to Kusal Mendis, who was supposed to represent Lahore Qalandars. The franchise was then forced to bring in Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal.
Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa got permission to participate in PSL., Hee is currently in Pakistan playing for Peshawar Zalmi, who have secured two wins and one defeat thus far. The Gladiators, on the other hand, have had one win and two defeats, and are now placed fifth on the points table.