IPL 2023 | Ravindra Jadeja will be great support for MS Dhoni, predicts Suresh Raina
(BCCI)
Suresh Raina has claimed that Ravindra Jadeja will turn out to be a great support for MS Dhoni in the upcoming edition of the IPL after his comeback from injury. Raina also added that the all-rounder has gone through great rehab and is ready to showcase impressive performances in the tournament.
The 2023 IPL is set to be played in less than a month’s time with the opening fixture scheduled to be between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The former had a disappointing season last time around as Ravindra Jadeja failed to produce victories during his short-lived captaincy tenure. To make matters worse, the all-rounder had further been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury after stepping down from leadership duties.
Jadeja also suffered an injury during the Asia Cup last year which kept him away from the game for more than a few months. However, he has made a brilliant comeback in the ongoing Test series against Australia and looks to have found his rhythm. Reflecting on what Ravindra Jadeja brings to the table with his return, Suresh Raina opined that he will be a great supporting act for MS Dhoni.
"Sir Jadeja has done really well with both bat and ball of late, and he will prove to be a great support to Dhoni. He has gone through a great rehab, as he is looking really strong and physically fit. When he goes there (Chepauk), fans will cheer for him as well as for Dhoni," Raina told Sportskeeda.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the outstanding performers for the franchise in recent seasons. The youngster has garnered 1,207 runs from 36 innings with an average of 37.7 and a strike rate of 130.3. The opener has also smashed 10 half-centuries and a hundred in his IPL career, causing Raina to back him to excel this season as well.
"Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well. MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the 'Whistle Podu' and 'Yellove' fans. It will be very exciting, and I hope we will start with a win there," he stated.