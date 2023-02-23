BGT 2023 | Rohit Sharma needs to put some hard work on his fitness, opines Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev has opined that Rohit Sharma needs to work on his fitness|
(ICC)
Kapil Dev has remarked that Rohit Sharma needs to focus more on his fitness levels as he looks a bit overweight while appearing on screen. He further added that it's important for Rohit to be quick and agile in the field being the captain of the national side in the upcoming fixtures.
India are leading 2-0 in the Test series against Australia and the spinners have led them to a victory in both games. Rohit Sharma has captained the team very well so far and he also contributed to the opening fixture of the series with a century. However, there have been debates over Rohit’s fitness in recent times and Kapil Dev is the latest name to share his take regarding the issue.
Kapil stated that Rohit needs to focus on improving his fitness for future games while leading the national side.
“It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it,” Kapil said on ABP News.
"He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!.”
Rohit made a return to the Indian Test side after nearly 11 months for the series against Australia. He played his last Test against Sri Lanka in March 2021 but missed some games after that due to Covid-19 and a finger injury.