BGT 2023 | Rohit Sharma needs to put some hard work on his fitness, opines Kapil Dev

India are leading 2-0 in the Test series against Australia and the spinners have led them to a victory in both games. Rohit Sharma has captained the team very well so far and he also contributed to the opening fixture of the series with a century. However, there have been debates over Rohit’s fitness in recent times and Kapil Dev is the latest name to share his take regarding the issue.

“It is very important (to be fit). More so for a captain. It's a shame if you are not fit. Rohit needs to put some hard work on it,” Kapil said on ABP News.

"He is a great batter but when you talk about his fitness, he looks a bit overweight, at least on TV. Yes, it's different when you look at someone on TV and then in real life. But from whatever I see, Rohit is a great player and a great captain, but he needs to get fit. Look at Virat, whenever you see him, you say, ‘that’s some fitness!.”