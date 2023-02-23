IND vs AUS | Australia pick Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh for India ODIs

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh did not play a single match in the recent Big Bash League (BBL) due to injuries. While Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident at a house party right after the T20 World Cup, Marsh underwent keyhole surgery to his left ankle to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage. Now, the pair are set to return to the mix in their upcoming ODI series against India.

Cricket Australia has also welcomed back Jhye Richardson, who missed a major part of BBL with a hamstring injury. David Warner, who was recently ruled out of the remaining two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad with an elbow fracture, has also been added. Interestingly, Ashton Agar. who was released from the Test squad to feature in domestic cricket, has also made the cut.

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell, and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October," CA’s chair of selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

However, Josh Hazlewood, the world’s No.2-ranked ODI bowler, won’t be part of the tour. Hazlewood picked up an Achilles injury while running on the soggy SCG outfield during the New Year's Test against South Africa, and despite being part of the Test squad, he did not manage to be fit for the opening two matches against India before flying back to home for recovery.

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Bailey mentioned.

The three-match ODI series is set to take place in Mumbai (March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19), and Chennai (March 22).

🚨 JUST IN: Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson included in a strong 16-player squad for a three-game ODI series against India @LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 23, 2023