IND vs AUS | Haven’t recovered from injury as fast as I would have liked, admits Glenn Maxwell

"Even just looking at the data from the last day of the Shield game, I started to get back to what a full one-day game looks like. So that time on my feet, that speed back up, it's all heading in the right direction. I always said I was building towards that one-day series in the back of my mind. So now I'm sort of closer to that workload that I need to be at. It's about trying to maintain that, get the pace back up, and then hopefully, in a couple of weeks' time be 100%,” he explained.