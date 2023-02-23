IND vs AUS | I’ve still got next 12 months to prove myself in Tests, remarks David Warner

David Warner had scores of 1, 10, and 15 in the three innings he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India before suffering a concussion which forced him to return to Sydney on Thursday. Yet, the 36-year-old batter is under no pressure at present and is still the best fit for Australia at the top in the upcoming Ashes series against red-hot England.

"I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team.”

Furthermore, Warner reminded everyone that it is easy to criticize a batter when he becomes older. Therefore, the Australian proclaimed if he becomes a liability after some point, he would be happily sidelined for the team’s benefit.

“It's easy pickings [for critics] when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well. So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that,” he added.

Warner only has one century in the last three years in Test cricket. In all, he has scored 8158 runs in 103 Tests, averaging 45.57. He will return to India when Australia’s three-match ODI series will get underway on March 17 in Mumbai.