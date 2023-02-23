INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts to Shafali's ultra-aggressive 'Ben Stokes' send-off to Beth Mooney
Shafali Verma celebrated Beth Mooney's dismissal in aggressive manner|
(ICC)
There are rare occasions in women’s cricket when the cricketers celebrate a dismissal in the most aggressive ways but Shafali Varma expressed her emotions in the World Cup semi-final clash. She was seen shouting ‘Ben Stokes’ after taking a simple catch of Beth Mooney to bid farewell to the batter.
After choosing to bat first Australia Women have been dominating the proceedings against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The team had scored 137/2 after 17 overs and were heading for a decent target. Beth Mooney played a key role in the innings scoring a half-century and a catch drop from Shafali Varma helped her play an aggressive knock. However, it was Shafali’s fielding effort only which dismissed the batter later and the Indian youngster celebrated the prized scalp with one of the most aggressive ways women’s cricket has ever witnessed.
Shikha Pandey was bowling the 12th over of the innings and Mooney was past her fifty while facing the fifth ball of the over. It was a short of length delivery wide outside off to the batter and Mooney played an aerial shot towards the backward point. Shafali was placed at the position and she made no mistake in grabbing the ball this time after providing a lifeline to the batter earlier.
However, after taking the catch, Shafali was pretty expressive and was seen shouting ‘Ben Stokes’ directed towards the batter. She also gestured towards the pavilion telling Mooney to walk back to the dugout. Twitter noticed the incident and Twitteratis expressed their sentiments on the social media platform.
Why is BENSTOKES famous in India? Look at this video then.
All of us to Beth Mooney #INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/oe8YNCFDiT— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers) February 23, 2023
Mooney be like: Bruh my name is Beth not Ben xD xD
Shafali Verma to Beth Mooney— Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) February 23, 2023
"Nikal Ben stokes"#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/cvMWEiIaut
Agressive Verma on field.
Performance: like #KLRahul𓃵— Virat is ❣️ (@cricaddicted18) February 23, 2023
Attitude: like #ViratKohli𓃵
😫#KLRahul #ViratKohli #T20WomensWorldCup #Cricket #shafaliverma pic.twitter.com/LHVnEaSwoA
Nikal Ben Chokes....😫😫😫
Virat kohli fan spotted!#INDWvAUSW #INDWvsAUSW #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #ShafaliVerma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9nz1hvq6hZ— Mahirat (@bleedmahirat7) February 23, 2023
Good to see some heat after taking catch!
Aggression of Shafali Verma. #INDWvsAUSW #ShafaliVerma pic.twitter.com/msTWcMrAx5— Naveen Sharma (@iamnaveenn100) February 23, 2023
Yeah it is!
Ben Stokes it's! 👏😃🤣😂 #INDWvAUSW #INDWvsAUSW #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #ShafaliVerma #ViratKohli #AUSvIND #AUSWvINDW pic.twitter.com/xxAQau2qQ6— Raghvendra (@Raghvendra7055) February 23, 2023
More we expect😂🔥
Ben Stokes it's! 😂😂 Shafali Verma 🔥#INDWvAUSW #INDWvsAUSW #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #ShafaliVerma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/T0SyItzRCW— Ranjeet Saini (@ranjeetsaini7) February 23, 2023
Big shout!!
😳😳#T20WomensWorldCup #INDWvsAUSW #AUSvIND #shafaliverma #BethMooney pic.twitter.com/fR7I7ZbyMp— Pandu Raj (@MSDianPanduRaj) February 23, 2023
KING has created a template!🔥😃😃
#shafaliverma following in the footsteps of ___ starts liking Ben Stokes 😃#INDWvsAUSW #T20WorldCup2023— Abhishek Mahajan (@Imabhimahajan) February 23, 2023
Ben Stokes: Choro na benchokes kya paap kiya hi mainey!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
The reaction of #shafaliverma after grabbing the catch of Mooney 😅😂— Kilvis (@Kilvish16) February 23, 2023
Same vocal n gestures as Virat Kohli’s Ben Stroaks moments 🤣#INDWvAUSW