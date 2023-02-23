INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts to Shafali's ultra-aggressive 'Ben Stokes' send-off to Beth Mooney

After choosing to bat first Australia Women have been dominating the proceedings against India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The team had scored 137/2 after 17 overs and were heading for a decent target. Beth Mooney played a key role in the innings scoring a half-century and a catch drop from Shafali Varma helped her play an aggressive knock. However, it was Shafali’s fielding effort only which dismissed the batter later and the Indian youngster celebrated the prized scalp with one of the most aggressive ways women’s cricket has ever witnessed.