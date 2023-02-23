IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Aiden Markram as new skipper for coming season
Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed Aiden Markram as new skipper for coming season|
(Getty)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Aiden Markram to be their new captain for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The South African, who had recently led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA 20 title, will succeed Kane Williamson, who was released by the franchise ahead of the last auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will have South African batter Aiden Markram as their new leader for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to get underway on March 31. The 28-year-old has been preferred ahead of Mayank Agarwal, who was acquired by the Orange Army for INR 8.25 crore at recent auction.
The decision of making Markarm skipper is entirely based on his leadership in the recent SA20, where he was in charge of the SRH’s sister franchise Sunrisers Eastern Cape. There, he scored 366 runs from 12 outings, striking at 127.97, and also picked up 11 wickets at an average of just 14.64. He played a pivotal role to lead his side to win the title.
Markram’s first assignment as SRH captain in IPL 2023 will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2 against last year’s runner-up Rajasthan Royals. With the bat, he had a stupendous season in IPL 2022, tallying 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05. However, his performances did not help the Hyderabad-based franchise, who finished eighth on the points table with six wins and eight defeats.
THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. ⏳#OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram 🧡#AidenMarkram #SRHCaptain #IPL2023 | @AidzMarkram pic.twitter.com/3kQelkd8CP— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 23, 2023