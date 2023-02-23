IPL 2023 | Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Aiden Markram as new skipper for coming season

Markram’s first assignment as SRH captain in IPL 2023 will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2 against last year’s runner-up Rajasthan Royals. With the bat, he had a stupendous season in IPL 2022, tallying 381 runs at an average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05. However, his performances did not help the Hyderabad-based franchise, who finished eighth on the points table with six wins and eight defeats.