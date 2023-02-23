Reports | Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar likely to miss T20 World Cup semi-final clash

India Women would be up against Australia in the semi-final clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It would be a tough task for the Indian side to go past the Australian side as they are the favourites to win the tournament. However, ahead of the crucial match, India have sustained a blow as their two key players Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar might miss the fixture.

As per the Indian Express. Both the players were down with the illness and they were admitted to the hospital. However, the report also mentioned that the duo was discharged in the evening and a final call is soon to be taken regarding their participation.

“It is understood that both the players are down with illness and were admitted to a local hospital on the eve of the match before they were discharged in the evening. A call on their availability is expected only around Thursday afternoon (SA local time) as India are still hoping that the duo can be match ready,” the report read.

Harmanpreet hasn’t been up to the mark for the team so far in the tournament scoring just 66 runs from four innings but her skill to finish the innings and ability to smash some big hits makes her place in the team pretty crucial. Pooja Vastrakar has bowled with an economy of 7.21 from four innings and she also possesses enough batting skills to accelerate the innings in the slog overs with the bat. Notably, bowling all-rounder, Sneh Rana will replace Vastrakar in the all-important clash.