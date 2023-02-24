BGT 2023 | Fully fit to return for third Test against India, claims Cameron Green
Cameron Green will make a comeback in Delhi Test|
(ICC)
Amidst missing several key players ahead of the third Test against India, Australia have a positive development to cherish as Cameron Green has announced his return to the side in Indore. He also added that having an extra week has worked for him to stage a recovery from the injury.
Australia are set to take on India in the Indore Test with an aim to script a victory to save themselves from a clean sweep. The team will miss a few key players including skipper Pat Cummins for family reasons. However, Cameron Green is fully fit ahead of the match and he will add to the batting depth of the side.
The all-rounder did a solo training session on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium to keep his bowling loads up after he suffered a broken finger in December last year. Reflecting on his return to the team, Green revealed that he has completely recovered from the injury and is ready to go in the Indore Test.
"It's going really well. I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot. [I'm] 100% ready to go,” Green stated, reported ESPNcricinfo.
The Australian team management were willing to play Green in the Delhi Test considering the balance he will provide to the team with bat and the ball. He trained a couple of days before the game but there were instances when suffered pain while batting. That led to the decision of giving a rest to the all-rounder in the second Test.
"We were all on the same page, I reckon. It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd go for a sweep and it just jarred the end of my bat. We probably just thought that we'd sacrifice a game and with obviously the year ahead that we've got, it's probably the right call,” he explained.