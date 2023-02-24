BGT 2023 | Pat Cummins ruled out of third Test against India due to family reasons
(Getty)
Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed Pat Cummins is not going to play the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy as his mother ‘is ill and in palliative care’ and he is going to stay by her side. In Cummins’ absence, Steven Smith will lead the visitors, who are 0-2 down in the four-match Test series.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test against India, to be played in Indore from March 1. Cummins’ decision came after his mother’s serious illness, and he wants to stay beside her in these crucial hours.
"I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding," Cummins said in a statement, reported cricket.com.au.
After the second Test which Australia lost by six wickets, Cummins flew back home to Sydney due to the same reason. He was supposed to come back earlier as there was a nine-day break before the third Test began, but unfortunately, he is not going to return to India in time. Steven Smith will captain in his absence, and continue doing the same if Cummins remains unavailable for the fourth and final Test as well.
Smith has led the Australian Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in late 2021 when Cummins took over the captaincy position from Tim Paine. The talismanic Aussie batter has filled in as skipper for two Tests that Cummins has been unavailable for - both of which were played in Adelaide over the past two summers. In all, he was captain for 34 Tests between 2014 and 2018.
