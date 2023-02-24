PSL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Hasan Ali's comical rescue run to save himself from Babar Azam
Babar Azam hilariously raised his bat towards Hasan Ali.|
(Getty)
Along with being competitive on a cricket field, players also come up with a dose of some entertainment for the fans with their antics on the ground. Babar Azam was seen involved in such a comical incident with Hasan Ali as the former was seen chasing the latter with a raised bat.
Pakistan Super League 2023 has been underway and the tournament has already witnessed some superb knocks and remarkable bowling spells. However, the competition left no stone unturned in providing a complete entertainment package to the cricket fans on Tuesday with the funny banter between Babar Azam and Hasan Ali.
Babar Azam scored a half-century in the game while Hasan Ali picked up three wickets even before bowling the last over of his assigned quota. So, when he came to bowl the 14th over of the innings for Islamabad United it was a battle between two of the best performers in the fixture. However, the fierce rivalry soon turned into a moment to cherish on the final ball of the over.
Hasan bowled a full delivery striding down the leg to the Pakistan skipper and Babar clipped it towards mid-on. The bowler then slipped on the pitch after bowling the delivery. Seeing Hasan Ali sitting in his way towards the other end, Babar hilariously raised the bat to scare the pacer. Hasan then ran out of the way with a smile on his face.
Twitterati also took note of the incident and got involved in the laughter riot.
Babar be like: Bhag Ben Stokes😂😂
Babar Azam 😅#HBLPSL8 | #PSL2023 | #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/t8720uJMRL— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 23, 2023
Run!!!!
Babar Azam to Hasan Ali 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rgO6dDizPJ— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 23, 2023
Looks funny!
Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali#PZvsIUpic.twitter.com/tDsxIhcrCl— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 23, 2023
Some say it is cute!😂😂
🤣🤣— Rizwan Ali (@RizwanAlisays) February 23, 2023
Lol!😂😂😂😂
Lai baber: hat bsd walai😂— Haseeb ahmad (@Haseeba64281188) February 23, 2023
That'a what audience need the most!
Hassan Ali is always entertaining— Hareem Fatima (@HareemF50828919) February 23, 2023
A perfet meme material!
One for the clickbait YouTube video icons.😂— Derek AB (@DerekAB2) February 24, 2023
Stokes be like: Jalwa hi hamara😂
Babar be like - 'bhag ben stokes'— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 23, 2023
This is too good to watch😂😂😂😂
Love the banter between Babar Azam and Hasan Ali ❤️ #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/jHAsa1keWf— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 23, 2023
Rescue alert!😂😂😂😂
PSL 2023: Watch: Babar Azam Threatens To Attack Hasan Ali For Coming In Between As He Tries To Take A Single #BabarAzam #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/i7XM3kqmd6— Nitin Varshney (@NitinVa90573455) February 24, 2023