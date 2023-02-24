PSL | Karachi likely to be gifted Punjab-leg fixtures in emergency meeting following financial tiff

The Pakistan Super League on Friday called for a meeting at 3 PM local time to discuss the final venues for the remaining encounters in the tournament with all six franchises. According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board was asked for PKR 500 million by the interim Punjab government in order to host fixtures in Lahore and Rawalpindi, PKR 450 million in addition to the PKR 50 million the authorities have already paid for food expenses. The excess sum would apparently be utilized for arranging security and the lightning leading to differences between the two entities.