PSL | Karachi likely to be gifted Punjab-leg fixtures in emergency meeting following financial tiff
Karachi might host the Punjab-leg fixtures of the PSL after financial disputes with the government|
Pakistan Super League
Due to financial differences with the Punjab government, the Pakistan Super League has called for an emergency meeting with all franchises to discuss possibly shifting 20 fixtures from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi. Lahore was also slated to host all knockout fixtures, including the final.
The Pakistan Super League on Friday called for a meeting at 3 PM local time to discuss the final venues for the remaining encounters in the tournament with all six franchises. According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board was asked for PKR 500 million by the interim Punjab government in order to host fixtures in Lahore and Rawalpindi, PKR 450 million in addition to the PKR 50 million the authorities have already paid for food expenses. The excess sum would apparently be utilized for arranging security and the lightning leading to differences between the two entities.
The two venues in Punjab were scheduled to hold 20 games in total, including a qualifier, two eliminators, and the final on March 19. While Rawalpindi was awarded 11 league matches, Lahore was supposed to host five league games and four post-round-robin encounters.
It remains to be soon whether the matches are shifted or if the expenses are agreed upon, who would sponsor them.