PSL | Trying to play at 300 strike rate, sarcastic Babar Azam hits back at criticism

"In the first 10 overs, my strike rate was almost 160 but when six wickets fall you don't try and accelerate to a strike rate of 200. You instead try and build partnerships which is what I did in my innings today. If you look at the plan I had, once you have built up the momentum you just want to take it away and not let it break down. However, when wicket walls interrupt your rhythm and the shots stop coming off properly. My plan was to build a partnership in the last 10 overs. Shanaka and I agreed to play naturally till the 15th over and then take the charge to the opposition. But then back-to-back wickets fell in the death and so the strike was bound to get lower but I still managed to maintain it at 150," Babar further explained.