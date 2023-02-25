BGT 2023 | Had robust conversations with selectors after missing Delhi Test, admits Travis Head

Australia are keen on making a comeback in the Test series against India after trailing by 2-0 against the hosts. Although the team would miss key players Pat Cummins and David Warner in the third Test, they would hope Travis Head delivers a similar kind of aggression he showed in Delhi with the bat. Head would be a curial part of the Australian batting order as he will replace Warner at the top to open the innings.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped in the Nagpur Test as selectors believed Peter Handscomb and Matthew Renshaw to be better options in the middle order on the turning surfaces. However, his part-time off-spin bowling along with an aggressive brand of batting paved his way back to the squad in the Delhi Test. Reflecting on being sidelined in the first fixture, Head revealed that he didn’t see it coming but had some robust conversations with the selectors.

"The conversations were robust, I guess, and everyone has different opinions," Head said. "But I respect the coaching staff and selectors. I have a really strong relationship with them so think that's what made the conversations the way they went because there's respect both ways and we are able to voice our opinions,”

"It's something I didn't expect coming here, but sometimes that happens and thought I was able to go through that week and prepare myself for another chance… Now it's making the most of that."

Head has been outstanding with the bat averaging 73.50 since his recall at the start of the 2021-22 Ashes and has played with an ultra-aggressive approach registering a strike rate of 91.20. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate the same kind of success in averaging 15.13 in the subcontinent last year.

In the Delhi Test, head was dismissed for 12 in the first innings but played an attacking knock of 43 runs while opening the innings and that had put Australia ahead in the game at one stage. However, things came crashing down for the visitors who bit the dust. Reflecting on his approach in the upcoming Test matches, Head stated that he intends to continue the same aggression from the last game.

"I was pleased with the way I was going forward and back, watching length, and a few things I've worked on," Head said of his innings. "It was a small sample piece but over here small sample pieces can be a little bit of gold to hopefully push forward for the next two Tests.

"Felt like the way I played the other day was a step forward in that direction. Would have loved to have done it in the previous series, but that's development, that's understanding, that's watching other teams go about it and other players and trying to learn on the go with not much experience in the subcontinent."