Nothing wrong in my relationship with Dean Elgar, clarifies Temba Bavuma

After South Africa recently suffered a defeat in the Test series against Australia, there was a shake-up in the red-ball structure including a change in the leadership role. After being appointed as the Test skipper by Cricket South Africa in March 2021, captaincy changed hands recently to Temba Bavuma. After the change in the leadership role was executed, there were talks of the duo lacking a cordial relationship amongst them. However, Bavuma has cleared the air saying there is nothing wrong between the two cricketers.

“The question about my relationship with Dean, I think it’s a bit of a naughty one because there is nothing amiss and there is nothing wrong in my relationship with Dean. Dean and I have always been good teammates and I have always looked up to him as a senior player,” said Bavuma.

There was also criticism regarding Temba Bavuma’s strike rate in white-ball cricket. Amidst the continuous falk he was receiving from many for poor form Bavuma decided to leave the T20I captaincy after he was appointed South Africa’s new Test captain. However, the 32-year-old said that there was no urgency shown by his team in his captaincy resignation from the shortest format of the game.

“I was always going to consider my role when it comes to the white ball stuff probably in the best interest of the team and everyone involved. I was always going to make that decision and it was just a matter of when. But there was no urgency from my side in terms of coming out and saying I am stepping down as T20 captain,” he explained.