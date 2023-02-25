WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Ollie Pope works magic at silly point with grabs out of thin air to stun Kiwis

Daryl Mitchell was the next to depart after a 13-run cameo, yet again victim to Pope's immaculate cricket brain. This time positioned at silly point in the 35th over, Pope was right at the edge of the pitch as he waited to pounce on a mistake by Daryl Mitchell. A loose defence off a straight delivery from Leach meant the ball was in the air for just a moment but it was enough for Pope as he leaned in and grabbed the ball out of thin air with his right hand. The two catches completely changed the dynamic of the game and are bound to make any and every highlight reel.