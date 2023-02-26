BGT 2023 | Should never appoint vice captain in home conditions, opines Ravi Shastri

“If vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home condition. Overseas, it's different. I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with by best XI, and if captain has to leave the field, you'd zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don't need to create complications.” Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.