INDW vs AUSW | Harmanpreet Kaur should have put in extra effort and energy, opines Alyssa Healy

After displaying some solid performances in the group stages of the T20 World Cup, India Women were knocked out in the semi-final on Thursday. The team suffered a five-run defeat against the opposition Australia in a close encounter. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues shone with the bat for India after they lost three early wickets while chasing a target of 173. However, Harmanpreet got run out as her bat got stuck in the pitch. The team suffered a collapse after that, failing to score 39 runs from 30 balls.

Harmanpreet also termed the runout as ‘unlucky’ but Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had a different take on the dismissal. Healy has stated that the Indian captain might have made it to the crease if she had put in the extra effort.

“Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease, you know, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort. So we'll take it,” Healy said in an interview with ABC Sport.

"You could say you're unlucky all your life, but it's generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that's something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy. And I think that comes back to running between wickets as well. It's doing those little basics better than the opposition and that's how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we've been doing that quite well.”