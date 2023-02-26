WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Jack Leach bowls offspinner's dream to scalp Will Young all hands up

New Zealand wrestled their way back into the second Test against England with a valiant second inning batting performance at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The Black Caps were eventually dismissed for 209 on the third day's morning following skipper Tim Southee's rollicking 73 pff just 49 deliveries, conceding a first innings lead of 226. Expected to take the field again to face another English onslaught, the Black Caps were handed a surprise by Ben Stokes as he opted to make the hosts follow on, making it the first such decision of his Test captaincy. Both openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway racked up half-centuries to establish an opening stand of 149 but fell in quick succession to have the Kiwis at 155/2. With Kane Williamson and Will Young stabilizing the innings, the Kiwis seemed to have been in control of the game after a long time but Jack Leach ensured the visitors kept hounding for a clean-sweep with an absolute jaffa.