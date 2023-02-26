WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Jack Leach bowls offspinner's dream to scalp Will Young all hands up
New Zealand is not really known for making pitches where spin has a great role to play but every now and then some exceptions end up leaving a legacy behind on the country's shores. Jack Leach has been one to quickly build up a reputation in the country as he delivered yet another ripper on Sunday.
New Zealand wrestled their way back into the second Test against England with a valiant second inning batting performance at the Bay Oval on Sunday. The Black Caps were eventually dismissed for 209 on the third day's morning following skipper Tim Southee's rollicking 73 pff just 49 deliveries, conceding a first innings lead of 226. Expected to take the field again to face another English onslaught, the Black Caps were handed a surprise by Ben Stokes as he opted to make the hosts follow on, making it the first such decision of his Test captaincy. Both openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway racked up half-centuries to establish an opening stand of 149 but fell in quick succession to have the Kiwis at 155/2. With Kane Williamson and Will Young stabilizing the innings, the Kiwis seemed to have been in control of the game after a long time but Jack Leach ensured the visitors kept hounding for a clean-sweep with an absolute jaffa.
The left-arm slow orthodox was handed the ball in the 62nd over and had to bowl to the newly-arrived Will Young who had faced 22 deliveries at the time. On the fourth ball of the over, Leach floated a delivery at length just along the line of off-stump. Young, unable to decide whether to rock back or stride forward, eventually had his feet stuck in the crease and only meekly pushed his forward to attempt a defence. However, he was merely a sitting duck for the Kookaburra at the point as is straightened just enough to beat the outside edge of Young's willow and break into the off-stump.
Young could not do much but stare at the ground in disbelief while Leach wore a wide smile on his face, well aware of the absolute beauty he had delivered. The wicket reduced the Kiwis to 167/3 before Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied the ship to take the side to 202 at stumps with no further loss of wickets.
