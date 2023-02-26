WATCH, WNCL | Tasmania Women scalp five wickets in last over of final to clinch thriller by a run

Rapid cameos by Annie O'Neil and Jemma Barsby meant only four runs were required off the final over with five wickets in hand. However, what followed was one of the most spectacular collapses in cricketing history as the side only managed two runs off their six balls, losing five wickets in the process. Pacer Sarah Coyte started off by bowling over O'Neil before Barsby succumbed to a stumping two balls later. Amanda-Jade Wellington tried to sneak a single but failed and tailender Ella Wilson was caught dead in front of the wicket on the fifth delivery. With two runs required off the last ball, Kate Peterson and Anesu Mushangwe sprinted for two after placing the ball in a small gap but a runout was inevitable and Tasmani emerged with a one-run win.