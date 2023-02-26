WATCH, WNCL | Tasmania Women scalp five wickets in last over of final to clinch thriller by a run
Tasmania Women won their second WNCL title on the trot in an absolute thriller|
Cricket Australia
When the stakes are high and the odds seemingly insurmountable, sports often throw up unimaginable spectacles to crown off triumphs of an almost impossible magnitude. Tasmania Women defended three runs in a rain-hit WNCL final while scalping five wickets to win their second straight title
Tasmania Women emerged triumphant in the Women's National Cricket League for the second year in a row after holding their nerves in a tense final at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday. After setting a target of 265 courtesy of a brilliant century by skipper Ellyse Villani and a crucial 75 by Naomi Stalenberg, the Tigers seemed to be on the ropes in the early stages of their defence. Emma de Broughe anchored along the innings at the top of the order with a 100-ball plus 68 while Courtney Webb kept the scoreboard ticking with 83 runs off 107 balls. However, light showers interrupted play with six overs to go and 45 runs to get, with DLS eventually bringing down the equation to 23 runs off 18 balls.
Rapid cameos by Annie O'Neil and Jemma Barsby meant only four runs were required off the final over with five wickets in hand. However, what followed was one of the most spectacular collapses in cricketing history as the side only managed two runs off their six balls, losing five wickets in the process. Pacer Sarah Coyte started off by bowling over O'Neil before Barsby succumbed to a stumping two balls later. Amanda-Jade Wellington tried to sneak a single but failed and tailender Ella Wilson was caught dead in front of the wicket on the fifth delivery. With two runs required off the last ball, Kate Peterson and Anesu Mushangwe sprinted for two after placing the ball in a small gap but a runout was inevitable and Tasmani emerged with a one-run win.
One of the wildest finishes to a cricket match condensed down to a minute.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 25, 2023
You're welcome #WNCLFinal pic.twitter.com/97hUMPcuxE