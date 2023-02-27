Criticism around KL Rahul is obvious because of his recent woes in India, claims Sourav Ganguly

KL Rahul has been stripped of India’s vice-captaincy role after his poor run of form in Test cricket, where he could not even get past 25 in his previous 10 innings. His overall record in red-ball cricket is not great either, as Rahul averages 33.44 after 47 Tests, aggregating 2,642 runs. Therefore, many came up with their opinions on the 30-year-old, and India’s former captain and ex- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly too joined them.

In an interview with PTI, Ganguly highlighted Rahul is not the first one who ‘gets flak’ as historically players received the same treatment whenever they failed to score runs at home. The 50-year-old, at the same time, opined ‘Rahul has the ability’ to prove everyone wrong, but it will depend on how many opportunities captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid give him.

"When you don't score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn't been the only one. There have been players in the past also. There's so much focus and attention with a lot of pressure on players. The team management thinks he is an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what coach and captain thinks is important," Ganguly told PTI on Monday on the sidelines of a Delhi Capitals pre-season camp.

"He has performed [over the years] but obviously you expect a lot more from a top-order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high. When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has the ability and I am sure as and when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score."