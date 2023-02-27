NZ vs ENG | Feel special to be amongst them whom I most admire, vaunts ‘honoured’ Kane Willaimson
Williamson made a valiant 282-ball 132 against England in Wellington.|
(Getty)
Kane Williamson said he is ‘honoured’ after surpassing Ross Taylor’s tally during New Zealand’s second Test versus England. The Kiwi went on to say he admires each and every batter who is there among the top half of New Zealand’s all-time top scorers' chart, and he feels ‘special’ to go beyond them.
Kane Williamson stepped up in crisis for New Zealand in their second and final Test against England at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The former Kiwi skipper made a valiant 282-ball 132 with 12 fours to rescue the Black Caps after they were asked to follow on. With steady support from Tom Blundell (90 off 166 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (54 off 54), they ended up posting 483 to set England a target of 258. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors closed on 48/1, needing 210 more runs to win the series by 2-0.
During his hard-fought stay, Williamson entered his name into the history books by surpassing Ross Taylor’s run tally of 7,683, which he aggregated after 196 innings. Willamson got ahead of him in his 161st inning in red-ball cricket when he scored 28 runs, and later on, shared his thoughts on his achievement for the country.
"It's not something I've thought a whole lot about," said Williamson after the day's play, reported ESPNCricinfo. "But it is an honour. You look at that list, and I've admired all of those players over those years, whether that's watching from afar growing up or playing alongside a number of them as well. Like I say, it's not a focal point but it's special to be amongst that company.”
After Williamson and Taylor in the chart, Stephen Fleming (7172 in 189 innings), Brendon McCullum (6453 in 176 innings), and the late Martin Crowe (5,444 runs in 131 innings) occupy the next three places. They are followed by John Wright (5334), Tom Latham (5038), Nathan Astle (4,702), Daniel Vettori (4,523), and BJ Watling (3,790).