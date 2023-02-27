WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Deceptive Ben Foakes punishes Bracewell's callous running in blooper of the year
Ben Foakes left no stones unturned with the gloves on the third day against New Zealand|
The amount of mental strength and determination it takes to play sports at the elite level can be unfathomable and a momentary lapse in concentration can bring doom. Michael Bracewell learned that lesson when casually running into the crease, only to be undone by Ben Foakes' witty ploy.
New Zealand wrestled their way back into the second Test against England at the Bay Oval on Monday courtesy of a valiant Kane Williamson century and half-centuries from Tom Latham, Dary Mitchell, and Tom Blundell. Despite conceding a first innings lead of 226, the Kiwis powered their way to a total of 483 to set a target of 258 for the visitors with nearly four sessions to play. The Black Caps had the foundation to set an even more formidable target but the otherwise highly capable lower order and tail-end failed to fire, in parts because of their callousness as well.
In the 159th over, Bracewell was sharing the crease alongside skipper Tim Southee when the duo breezed through for two after the former placed the ball in the gap in the midwicket region. Counterpart Ben Stokes casually fired in a throw at the keeper's end with a seemingly uninterested Foakes standing considerably away from the stumps. Even as Bracewell coasted past the crease, the keeper collected the ball in a hurry and took off the bails in a jiffy, almost as if alertly waiting for it to deceive the batter. However, the attempt made little sense at first given Bracewell seemed well in eve as Foakes exuded a quiet confidence.
The replays on the big screen showed to pretty much everyone's surprise that not only had Bracewell failed to ground his bat, but he was also hopping into the crease with both his feet clearly in the air. The third umpire declared the batter out as the English interrupted in joy, kickstarting a collapse that saw the last four wickets fall for five runs.
