WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Golden Boy Harry Brook scalps Kane Williamson as his first Test wicket

In desperation, England skipper Ben Stokes handed the Kookaburra to Harry Brooks for the first time in the youngster's Test career. Into his third over after providing little excitement in the first two, the medium pacer bowled the last ball down the legs of Kane Williamson. Sensing an apparent scoring opportunity, the batter tried to deftly play the ball fine behind the wicketkeeper but missed out. However, the England players went up in loud appeal in unison and Stokes had little hesitation to call for a review.