WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Golden Boy Harry Brook scalps Kane Williamson as his first Test wicket
Harry Brook took the match changing wicket of Kane Williamsonin his first Test bowling innings|
Getty
If Harry Brook threw a sky in the coin today, it would likely pierce the clouds and lodge perfectly on a bird's beak, given the way his fortune has been playing out in recent months. The youngster added to his accolades but with the ball this time by scalping the priceless wicket of Kane Williamson.
New Zealand put up a stunning fight against England in the second innings at the Bay Oval on Sunday, led by their former skipper Kane Williamson. Trailing the English side by over 200 runs at the start of the innings, Tom Latham and Devon Conway set the foundation with scores of 83 and 61 respectively. However, they fell in quick succession to leave the Kiwis in deep waters once again. Then Williamson anchored the rest of the innings, scoring a 282-ball 132, while Daryl Mitchell's 54 and Tom Blundell's flawless 90 gave the support he required.
In desperation, England skipper Ben Stokes handed the Kookaburra to Harry Brooks for the first time in the youngster's Test career. Into his third over after providing little excitement in the first two, the medium pacer bowled the last ball down the legs of Kane Williamson. Sensing an apparent scoring opportunity, the batter tried to deftly play the ball fine behind the wicketkeeper but missed out. However, the England players went up in loud appeal in unison and Stokes had little hesitation to call for a review.
Williamson, having become the batter with the most runs for New Zealand in Test cricket by surpassing Ross Taylor during the innings, nervously looked on while the big screens rolled the replays. The Snicko showed the former Kiwi skipper had got the faintest of edges, much to the joy of the English. As the players engulfed Brook in embraces and loving head pats, Williamson walked back slowly nodding his head in dismay.
The man with the golden arm, Harry Brook 💪— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 27, 2023
His first test wicket is a key one of Kane Williamson 😍
A breakthrough from out of nowhere! #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/usMAvhIImV