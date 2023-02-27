WATCH, PSL | A broken bat and disturbed stumps, Shaheen Afridi enjoys dream start to PZ encounter
Shaheen Afridi ended up with a five-wicket haul in a dream performance on Sunday|
PCB
Few thrills in a cricket match more than the excitement of fierce pace with the new ball challenging batsmen and making them puppets of the shiny cherry. Shaheen Afridi made a statement start against Peshawar Zami by destroying a bat with his first ball and claiming a wicket with his next.
Lahore Qalanders emerged triumphant in a high-scoring encounter against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Saturday after restricting the opposition to 201/9 in their chase of 242. Shaheen Afridi led the charge with the ball, using the fast track to his advantage while the others struggled courtesy of his precision and control on the ball. The premier pacer emerged with figures of 5/40, scalping wickets at crucial stages with all of them worthy of making the highlight reel. It did not take the youngster long to make his mark on the game, as Mohammad Haris learned to his dismay.
Bowling the first ball of the second innings with the new ball, Afridi scorched one at length that moved in just a hint for Haris. The batter attempted a full-faced delivery to the 138 kph delivery but was caught off guard by the pace and skit, only managing to make contact with the splice of his bat. The willow instantly exploded on contact with the Kookaburra, a big chunk on the bat ending up on the other end of the pitch. After a replacement was brought in from the pavilion, Haris took guard again against the now fired-up Shaheen. The opener tried to stamp his authority by shuffling down the wicket but Afridi was ahead of him once again as he flung a fiery inswinging yorker right underneath Haris' bat. The ball landed perfectly in the blockhole and sent the stumps cartwheeling while Haris looked back in embarrassment, almost losing balance.
In his next over, Afridi got rid of his national team captain and one of the best batters in the world Babar Azam for a paltry seven as well. After being hit for a four with a glorious straight drive, the 22-year-old responded with a ball pitching on off-stump at good length that nipped back in sharply to perfectly pierce the gap between bat and pad and rattle the stumps.
First ball: Bat broken ⚡— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2023
Second ball: Stumps rattled 🎯
PACE IS PACE, YAAR 🔥🔥#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/VetxGXVZqY
🦅🆚👑— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2023
The riveting battle between two of the finest cricketers in the world 💫#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/svSx7KcUn4