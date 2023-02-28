WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Kiwis' stunning 1-run comeback win leaves Ben Stokes with a wide smile on his face
The Kiwis erupted in ecstasy after sealing a historic test win|
Getty
New Zealand pulled off Test cricket's second 1-run win in history as they fought back after following on to eventually triumph on the fifth day. The thrilling run chase was in the balance for most parts before the clinical hosts sealed the deal, the drama enough to leave both captains smiling.
New Zealand pushed back all odds and wrote their own destiny in the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington to level the series against England 1-1 with a one-run victory on Tuesday. They became only the second team to pull off a victory by just one run in Tests after West Indies managed it against Australia 30 years ago. The result was also just the fourth occasion where a team following on in the first innings emerged triumphant in the encounter,
The hosts were down and out in the game at one stage, succumbing to 209 in the first innings after the visitors had piled up a score of 435/8d. Asked to follow on, former skipper Kane Williamson led the fightback with a century that made him his country's highest run-getter in Tests while four other batsmen contributed with half-centuries. Eventually, the Black Caps were bowled out for 483, setting Ben Stokes and his men 258 to devour for another series whitewash.
England, forced to bat late on day four in diminishing light, lost the services of Zak Crawley in the eighth over for 24 itself but the stage looked set for another cruising run chase. However, the Kiwis kept snaring wickets quickly and before long the run-out of the in-form Harry Brook had the Europeans on their knees at 80/5. Joe Root, carrying on the momentum from his century in the first innings, again looked invincible and seemed bound to get the side home alongside skipper Ben Stokes. Neil Wagner did not agree with that plan of action and scalped the duo for 95 and 33 respectively in the space of two overs. Requiring 56 runs with three wickets in hand, Ben Foakes took them ever closer with his 35 even as Broad was dismissed but had to return to the pavilion with just seven runs to chase. James Anderson and Jack Leach, two capable lower-order willow wielders, were no match for Wagner's ferocity as he had the former caught behind with just two runs to get, sealing a famous victory for the Black Caps against a formidable side.
The loss was only England's second in 12 games since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the leadership in June 2022 and while the visitors would be disappointed they let the game slip, Stokes indicated no signs of dismay after the game. The English skipper walked around the field shaking hands with a broad smile on his face, seemingly at peace with he quality of cricket that was produced through the match regardless of the result.
WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023
New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins...
This is test cricket at its finest ❤️
#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4
We love Test Cricket❤️
🇳🇿vs🏴 | NZ won by one run🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) February 28, 2023
.
A five-day thriller comes to an end finally. ENG were way ahead for considerable parts in the Test, but NZ fought back on Day 4 & stole the show with a 1 run win.
.
Wharra fun!! Test Cricket at it's best🙌#ENGvsNZ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/6qTyNXExuq
Such a massive win.
Winning after being asked to follow on. And winning by just 1 run. What an advert for Test cricket! Well played @BLACKCAPS 👏🏽 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/ova8B2jNmJ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 28, 2023
Hahaha!
Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes joining the New Zealand dressing room.#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/QjCBHXe6va— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) February 28, 2023
Incredible❤️❤️❤️
What a game!! New Zealand win by 1 run. Test cricket ❤️ #NZvENG— Raj Singh (@_rajsinghh) February 28, 2023
History made!
#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/srrXqBuWsq— Anuj singh chauhan (@a_s_chauhan14) February 28, 2023
Rolf! xD xD xD
Brendon mccullum right now#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/le7fxRKYsA— Satyam (@SatyamG90880858) February 28, 2023
Still a game of love and fun!
#NZvENG— आयुषी (@aayushi__09) February 28, 2023
two matches where england could have won but they didn't because of their overconfidence: pic.twitter.com/qGzQJDIJ8g
That's ohhhhhh!
Another memorable encounter with Jack Leach being 1 not out at the end of it #NZvENG— Vinay Raj Kumar Mandaville (@vinzalwayz) February 28, 2023
At it's best!❤️
TEST CRICKET 🏏 🔥 #NZvENG— Jai Mer (@JaY_Mer971) February 28, 2023
Dukh. Dard. Peeda😭
1 fucking run 😭😭😭 #NZvENG— Nigel Margett (@Nigel_The_Ram) February 28, 2023