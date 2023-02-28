WATCH, NZ vs ENG | Kiwis' stunning 1-run comeback win leaves Ben Stokes with a wide smile on his face

England, forced to bat late on day four in diminishing light, lost the services of Zak Crawley in the eighth over for 24 itself but the stage looked set for another cruising run chase. However, the Kiwis kept snaring wickets quickly and before long the run-out of the in-form Harry Brook had the Europeans on their knees at 80/5. Joe Root, carrying on the momentum from his century in the first innings, again looked invincible and seemed bound to get the side home alongside skipper Ben Stokes. Neil Wagner did not agree with that plan of action and scalped the duo for 95 and 33 respectively in the space of two overs. Requiring 56 runs with three wickets in hand, Ben Foakes took them ever closer with his 35 even as Broad was dismissed but had to return to the pavilion with just seven runs to chase. James Anderson and Jack Leach, two capable lower-order willow wielders, were no match for Wagner's ferocity as he had the former caught behind with just two runs to get, sealing a famous victory for the Black Caps against a formidable side.