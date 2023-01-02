BBL 12 | Nic Maddinson ruled out with ACL injury, likely to be sidelined for 12 months

Today at 1:38 PM
Melbourne Renegades have suffered a blow in the ongoing Big Bash League season as their skipper Nic Maddinson is ruled out of the tournament with an ACL injury. The cricketer suffered the blow during a game against Perth Scorchers and is likely to be sidelined for around 12 months.
Out of the seven matches they have played so far, Melbourne Renegades have won three while suffering a defeat on four occasions in the BBL 2022-23. The team needs to improve their record as they are positioned fifth in the points table currently. However, they have suffered a blow at such a crucial stage of the tournament as skipper Nic Maddinson has been ruled after he suffered an ACL injury during a game against Perth Scorchers.
The injury occurred as Maddinson planted his left leg awkwardly while preparing to throw the ball and went down clutching his knee. He had to be carried off on the back of a stretcher eventually. Cricket Australia confirmed that the cricketer will miss the remainder of the BBL and the 2022-23 domestic season with 12 months the tentative recovery timeline. Cricket Victoria’s General Manager of Cricket Graham Manou has stated that the team management will provide him with full support.
"It's very unfortunate news for Nic, he has been one of the leading batters in the country across the Sheffield Shield over recent years," Manous explained, reported cricket.com.au.
"Nic has also been an outstanding leader within our young squad and I have no doubt he will continue to play that role through his rehabilitation process. We're right behind Nic, we'll provide our full support in any way we can."
Maddinson had a brilliant 2021-22 Sheffield Shield season but hasn’t been able to translate his form in the shortest format, scoring only one half-century in the Renegades' BBL campaign. With Maddinson to miss the upcoming games, the team will need to find an opening partner for Martin Guptill. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh can be the contenders for the top slot.
